UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worsening Moscow-Washington Relations Not In Russia's Interests - Ambassador To US

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:47 PM

Worsening Moscow-Washington Relations Not In Russia's Interests - Ambassador to US

The deterioration of relations with Washington does not meet Moscow's interests, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The deterioration of relations with Washington does not meet Moscow's interests, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

Antonov arrived in Moscow on March 21 for consultations on the current state of Russian-US ties.

"I was called [consultations] in to conduct an analysis, talk about the future, see what needs to be done so that our relationship does not completely fall into the abyss. This situation is not in our interests," Antonov told reporters after a session at the lower house committee on international relations.

The diplomat also said that Moscow and Washington have no time for disputes and need to work on "common challenges and threats."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States March

Recent Stories

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Gang-rape case: Convicts c ..

5 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: Women Development Organization’s L ..

6 minutes ago

Malaysia in Talks With Russia on Potential Sputnik ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese owner says facing 'extreme difficulty' re ..

4 minutes ago

First German state to end virus shutdown from Apri ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Does Not Know When He Wil ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.