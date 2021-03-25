The deterioration of relations with Washington does not meet Moscow's interests, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The deterioration of relations with Washington does not meet Moscow's interests, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

Antonov arrived in Moscow on March 21 for consultations on the current state of Russian-US ties.

"I was called [consultations] in to conduct an analysis, talk about the future, see what needs to be done so that our relationship does not completely fall into the abyss. This situation is not in our interests," Antonov told reporters after a session at the lower house committee on international relations.

The diplomat also said that Moscow and Washington have no time for disputes and need to work on "common challenges and threats."