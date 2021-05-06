UrduPoint.com
WTO Head Urges Russia, China To Consider Boosting COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies Abroad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Wednesday urged countries that manufacture their own coronavirus vaccines, in particular, Russia and China, to consider ways to increase vaccine deliveries to nations in need.

"Countries like Russia, China, Brazil, Cuba, who have vaccines under development or who are already sharing their vaccines with others, should look at ways to boost supplies so we can increase the volume of vaccines in the world. Those who need to get Emergency Use Authorization from the WHO to enable access to their vaccines should do so," Okonjo-Iweala said at a meeting of the WTO General Council.

In addition, the WTO chief pointed out to a necessity to mobilize the existing capacities that could be used for vaccine manufacturing. According to her, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and South Africa have these capacities.

