Open Menu

Xavi Starts Barca Teens Yamal, Cubarsi Against Napoli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Xavi starts Barca teens Yamal, Cubarsi against Napoli

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Barcelona face Napoli aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha flanking striker Robert Lewandowski.

Without key midfielders Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, coach Xavi Hernandez chose to deploy two wide men, opting for Brazil international Raphinha over Joao Felix.

Along with Yamal, 16, who impressed in the 1-1 first-leg draw, Xavi lines up at the Olympic Stadium with a second teenager, Pau Cubarsi, 17, in the side after his superb recent performances at the heart of defence.

Four-time champions Barcelona have not reached the last eight of the competition since 2020.

Napoli, whose coach Francesco Calzona took over just a couple of days before the first leg, line up with Hamed Traore in midfield, chosen ahead of Jens Cajuste.

Amir Rrahmani starts alongside Juan Jesus in defence, with Calzona opting for him instead of Leo Ostigard.

Napoli's normal attacking trio, led by first-leg goalscorer Victor Osimhen, will be looking to take advantage of a Barcelona defence that has been shaky this season, despite three consecutive clean sheets.

Teams:

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (capt); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)

Napoli (4-3-3)

Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (capt), Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Hamed Traore; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Related Topics

Leo Ita Barcelona Brazil 2020 Olympics Coach

Recent Stories

Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

60 minutes ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

60 minutes ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

1 hour ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

1 hour ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

1 hour ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

1 hour ago
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

2 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

2 hours ago
 67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

2 hours ago
 Mass funeral of building collapse victims in inter ..

Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held

2 hours ago
 Special counsel grilled over report that questione ..

Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory

2 hours ago
 IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad

IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World