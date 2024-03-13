Xavi Starts Barca Teens Yamal, Cubarsi Against Napoli
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Barcelona face Napoli aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha flanking striker Robert Lewandowski.
Without key midfielders Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, coach Xavi Hernandez chose to deploy two wide men, opting for Brazil international Raphinha over Joao Felix.
Along with Yamal, 16, who impressed in the 1-1 first-leg draw, Xavi lines up at the Olympic Stadium with a second teenager, Pau Cubarsi, 17, in the side after his superb recent performances at the heart of defence.
Four-time champions Barcelona have not reached the last eight of the competition since 2020.
Napoli, whose coach Francesco Calzona took over just a couple of days before the first leg, line up with Hamed Traore in midfield, chosen ahead of Jens Cajuste.
Amir Rrahmani starts alongside Juan Jesus in defence, with Calzona opting for him instead of Leo Ostigard.
Napoli's normal attacking trio, led by first-leg goalscorer Victor Osimhen, will be looking to take advantage of a Barcelona defence that has been shaky this season, despite three consecutive clean sheets.
Teams:
Barcelona (4-3-3)
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (capt); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)
Napoli (4-3-3)
Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (capt), Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Hamed Traore; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)
Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
Recent Stories
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad
More Stories From World
-
Barcelona v Napoli Champions League starting line-ups41 minutes ago
-
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise1 hour ago
-
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids1 hour ago
-
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid2 hours ago
-
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory2 hours ago
-
Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia3 hours ago
-
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid3 hours ago
-
The many chilling myths of Prague's 'lunatic graveyard'3 hours ago
-
French parliament to vote on Macron's Ukraine strategy5 hours ago
-
'Activist pope' hampers Vatican peace efforts with Ukraine comments5 hours ago
-
Guinea PM hints at delayed return to elected government4 hours ago
-
France talks pave way towards Corsica's autonomy4 hours ago