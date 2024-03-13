Xavi starts Barca teens Yamal, Cubarsi against Napoli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Barcelona face Napoli aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha flanking striker Robert Lewandowski.

Without key midfielders Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, coach Xavi Hernandez chose to deploy two wide men, opting for Brazil international Raphinha over Joao Felix.

Along with Yamal, 16, who impressed in the 1-1 first-leg draw, Xavi lines up at the Olympic Stadium with a second teenager, Pau Cubarsi, 17, in the side after his superb recent performances at the heart of defence.

Four-time champions Barcelona have not reached the last eight of the competition since 2020.

Napoli, whose coach Francesco Calzona took over just a couple of days before the first leg, line up with Hamed Traore in midfield, chosen ahead of Jens Cajuste.

Amir Rrahmani starts alongside Juan Jesus in defence, with Calzona opting for him instead of Leo Ostigard.

Napoli's normal attacking trio, led by first-leg goalscorer Victor Osimhen, will be looking to take advantage of a Barcelona defence that has been shaky this season, despite three consecutive clean sheets.

Teams:

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (capt); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)

Napoli (4-3-3)

Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (capt), Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Hamed Traore; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)