Xiaomi Claps Back At Ukraine By Calling Access To Communication Tools Universal Right

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Everyone in the world has the right to access communication tools and information, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi said on Friday after Ukraine put the company on the list of "international sponsors of war" over its activity in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Everyone in the world has the right to access communication tools and information, Chinese tech giant xiaomi said on Friday after Ukraine put the company on the list of "international sponsors of war" over its activity in Russia.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) designated Xiaomi as an "international sponsor of war" over its refusal to leave the Russian market after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

"Xiaomi is a consumer electronics company offering products solely for civilian and commercial use, We believe that every consumer in the world has the right to access communication tools and information on the internet," the company said in a statement.

Xiaomi added that it was "strongly against" the accusation brought against it by the NACP, saying that the company fully embraces world peace and pursues the mission of letting everyone in the world "enjoy a better life through innovative technologies."

Xiaomi is a Chinese electronics brand founded in 2010. The company has a wide portfolio of products, including smartphones, tablets, and smart home gadgets. In 2018, Xiaomi went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the biggest tech initial public offerings since 2014.

