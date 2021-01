Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, China Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region has developed tourism while controlling the pandemic in 2020

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) ::Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, China Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region has developed tourism while controlling the pandemic in 2020.

In the boom of Xinjiang tourism, a cultural corridor is constructed to link tourism of Pakistan and China. The connectivity will contribute to prosperity of the tourist economy and local poverty alleviation, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

In 2020, tourist attractions in Xinjiang have an all-round update. Among them, 19 scenic spots got 4A level and Karamay World Devil City Scenic Spot got 5A level. On December 28, Narati Tourist Resort was recognized as one of the 15 national tourist resorts of China selected in 2020, and became the first national tourist resort in Xinjiang Three routes in Xinjiang were selected as 2020 top 10 self-driving tour routes. As one of the three selected routes, Symphony silk road,which provides a smooth transition between Chinese culture and Pakistani culture, meanwhile constructs geological connectivity between the two countries, links Chinese famous cultural spots such as Xi'an, Kashgar, Hotan, and so on to Pakistan.

Xinjiang also digitized its tourism industry in 2020. The "Xinjiang Smart Tourism" management platform integrates cloud computing, big data, internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 5G, AR/VR, slow broadcast and other modern Internet application technologies, so that managers can learn the dynamic situation of scenic spots in real time and provide convenient and intelligent tourism services for tourists.

The experience of Xinjiang tourism has provided a new train of thought for Pakistan to develop tourism under pandemic and cultural globalization context also created opportunities for tourism connectivity between Pakistan and China under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Yang Xiaolong, a famous Chinese traveler who used to travel to Pakistan by motorcycle through Xinjiang many times, said that Xinjiang plays an irreplaceable role in the CPEC tourism connectivity.

"In Xinjiang, we can see an existing belt, a real corridor from China to Pakistan which promotes not only economy but also cultural and geological exchange," he added.