Yemeni Governmental Forces Regain Control of Aden - Information Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Yemeni governmental forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, have regained full control of the city of Aden , previously seized by separatists, Information Minister Moammar Eryani said Wednesday.

"The Yemeni army has seized full control of Aden and maintains the security of all the districts," Eryani was quoted as saying by Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya broadcaster.

"The National Army regains Khor Maksar district in Aden Governorate and the public welcomes the return of constitutional legitimacy to the governorate," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"The state will strike with an iron hand anyone who tries to destabilize Aden," Yemeni Interior Minister Ahmed al-Maisar said.

The Yemeni Interior Ministry has issued a ban on armed groups in the governorates of Aden, Abyan and Lahij, stressing that the ministry "will take all measures to achieve security and public peace".