Yemeni President Calls For Int'l Pressure On Houthi Movement To Follow UNSC Resolutions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) - Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi on Thursday called on the international community to pressure the Houthi movement into following the UN Security Council resolutions in his speech to the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

"They are attacking residential areas with ballistic missiles, they do have no concern for civilian lives nor for those displaced people who have fled the regions under their control, who are in the thousands ... This is why the international community must shoulder its responsibility and play its role to put an end to this arrogance and insolence, to put an end to our people's suffering.

We need to exert active and determined pressure on these putchists and their sponsors so that they respect Security Council resolutions," Hadi said.

In 2015, the UN Security Council issues the Resolution 2216 that demands from the Houthis to refrain from stockpiling surface-to-surface missiles and relinquish all arms seized from the military, including missile systems.

