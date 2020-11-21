UrduPoint.com
Yerevan, Moscow Sign Documents Regulating Peacekeepers In Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:26 PM

Yerevan, Moscow Sign Documents Regulating Peacekeepers in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

The Russian and Armenian defense ministers, Sergey Shoigu and Vagharshak Harutyunyan, on Saturday, signed a set of documents to regulate the activity of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Russian and Armenian defense ministers, Sergey Shoigu and Vagharshak Harutyunyan, on Saturday, signed a set of documents to regulate the activity of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan said.

"At the meeting,[Harutunyan and Shoigu] signed a package of documents regulating the range of activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

