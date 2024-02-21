(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Luang Prabang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A short boat ride upstream from the ancient Laotian royal capital of Luang Prabang, a massive dam is under construction that critics say threatens the riverside town's allure and heritage status.

The $3 billion Luang Prabang hydroelectric dam on the Mekong river, backed by a Thai-led consortium, is one of seven new mainstream dams that Laos plans to build to capitalise on its huge hydro potential.

Experts warn that the barrage will change the contours of the Mekong's banks and turn the mighty waterway into a series of lakes -- detracting from the character of Luang Prabang as a riverside town and putting at risk its UNESCO listing.

With its blend of traditional Laotian and colonial French architecture, Luang Prabang has long been one of the poor, reclusive country's major tourist draws.

Many people working in the town's tourism industry fear their livelihoods are at risk.

"Once they have the dam the Mekong will be different: it will be just like a pool," a tour guide in Luang Prabang told AFP.

Laos is a one-party communist state that does not tolerate dissent, and like many of those who spoke to AFP for this story, the tour guide did so on condition of anonymity.

"Once they complete the dam, you can't imagine the damage for tourists," the guide said.

"Now it is beautiful, you can see the rocks, the river, the gardens on the riverbank," he said.