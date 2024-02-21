Open Menu

'You Can't Imagine The Damage': Dam Threatens Historic Laos Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 10:50 AM

'You can't imagine the damage': Dam threatens historic Laos town

Luang Prabang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A short boat ride upstream from the ancient Laotian royal capital of Luang Prabang, a massive dam is under construction that critics say threatens the riverside town's allure and heritage status.

The $3 billion Luang Prabang hydroelectric dam on the Mekong river, backed by a Thai-led consortium, is one of seven new mainstream dams that Laos plans to build to capitalise on its huge hydro potential.

Experts warn that the barrage will change the contours of the Mekong's banks and turn the mighty waterway into a series of lakes -- detracting from the character of Luang Prabang as a riverside town and putting at risk its UNESCO listing.

With its blend of traditional Laotian and colonial French architecture, Luang Prabang has long been one of the poor, reclusive country's major tourist draws.

Many people working in the town's tourism industry fear their livelihoods are at risk.

"Once they have the dam the Mekong will be different: it will be just like a pool," a tour guide in Luang Prabang told AFP.

Laos is a one-party communist state that does not tolerate dissent, and like many of those who spoke to AFP for this story, the tour guide did so on condition of anonymity.

"Once they complete the dam, you can't imagine the damage for tourists," the guide said.

"Now it is beautiful, you can see the rocks, the river, the gardens on the riverbank," he said.

Related Topics

Poor Dam Guide Riverside Laos From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

2 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

11 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

11 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

11 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

12 hours ago
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

12 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

12 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

12 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

12 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

12 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

12 hours ago

More Stories From World