Zabul Highway Battalion's Chief Of Staff Killed In Mine Blast - Provincial Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Zabul Highway Battalion's Chief of Staff Killed in Mine Blast - Provincial Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Zabul Highway battalion's chief of staff islam Khpalwak has died in a car explosion in Qalat, the capital of Afghanistan's southern Zabul Province, a spokesman for the governor of Zabul province, Gul Islam Sial, said.

According to Gul Islam Sial, a bomb exploded on Islam Khpalwak's car in the Jaldak area of Qalat on Monday.

Islam Khpalwak was appointed to the post two days ago.

On Sunday, a suicide car bomber targeted the convoy of the head of the provincial council of Zabul. According to Gul Islam Sial, at least one person was killed and over 20 others were injured, including children.

