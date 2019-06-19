Zelenskyy Says Investment Forum for Donbas Restoration to Be Held in Fall - Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that an investment forum for the reconstruction of the war-battered eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas would be held in September, the presidential press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that an investment forum for the reconstruction of the war-battered eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas would be held in September , the presidential press service said.

The announcement was made during the president's meeting with members of the Supervisory board of the Yalta European Strategy forum.

"He [Zelenskyy] also highlighted the need to rebuild the Donbas infrastructure. According to the Head of State, the investment forum for the restoration of the region is scheduled for September," the press service said in a statement published on the president's official website.

Donbas has been in a state of war ever since Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, which refused to recognize Ukrainian authorities that came to power in 2014 as a result of what they considered to be a coup.

The warring parties are bound by a major ceasefire deal, which was signed in 2015 under the mediation of France, Germany and Russia, the members of the Normandy Four, which also includes Ukraine. But both Kiev and Donbas have repeatedly accused each other of breaching the ceasefire.