Zelenskyy Says Looks Forward to US-Ukraine Economic Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he counts on enhancing Kiev-Washington economic and financial cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he counts on enhancing Kiev-Washington economic and financial cooperation.

"Ended negotiations with @SecBlinken. I appreciate personal involvement in the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine. Grateful for the US political & security support. Count on enhancing economic & financial cooperation. I'm sure there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyy tweeted