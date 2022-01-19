UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Looks Forward To US-Ukraine Economic Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:17 PM

Zelenskyy Says Looks Forward to US-Ukraine Economic Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he counts on enhancing Kiev-Washington economic and financial cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he counts on enhancing Kiev-Washington economic and financial cooperation.

"Ended negotiations with @SecBlinken. I appreciate personal involvement in the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine. Grateful for the US political & security support. Count on enhancing economic & financial cooperation. I'm sure there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyy tweeted

Related Topics

Ukraine

Recent Stories

16 held with contraband

16 held with contraband

27 seconds ago
 IEA warns of potential volatile year for oil marke ..

IEA warns of potential volatile year for oil market

2 minutes ago
 PTA advises public to refrain from engaging in any ..

PTA advises public to refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders with Starl ..

2 minutes ago
 Policeman, Protester Injured During Rally of Poros ..

Policeman, Protester Injured During Rally of Poroshenko's Supporters in Kiev - P ..

2 minutes ago
 Distt admin retrieves 25 kanal public land from oc ..

Distt admin retrieves 25 kanal public land from occupants

2 minutes ago
 122 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

122 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.