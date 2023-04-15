Zelenskyy Slaps Sanctions on 692 Russian Individuals, Entities - Decrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday imposed sanctions on 254 Russian defense industry enterprises and organizations, as well as 438 Russian individuals, including athletes, according to decrees published on the website of his office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday imposed sanctions on 254 Russian defense industry enterprises and organizations, as well as 438 Russian individuals, including athletes, according to decrees published on the website of his office.

The first decree enacted sanctions against 254 Russian corporations and organizations associated with the Russian defense, security and internet provision sectors, along with 351 individuals.

The second decree introduced personal sanctions on 87 Russian citizens, including renowned athletes such as ice dancer and 2002 Olympic silver medalist Ilia Averbukh and professional footballer and goalkeeper for Russian club CSKA Moscow Igor Akinfeev.

The document instructs the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to notify competent bodies of the European Union, the United States and other countries on the application of sanctions and bring before them the issue of imposing similar restrictive measures.