MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) A power plant in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr has been hit on Tuesday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said.

"Zhytomyr. Provisionally, two incoming shelling at the power supply facility. The State Emergency Service is working on site," Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

In another Telegram post shortly later, the mayor said that the city had its water and electricity supply disrupted and hospitals had tap into reserve power.

Earlier in the day, air raid alerts sounded throughout Ukraine. The authorities of the Kiev, Cherkasy, Poltava, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi and Rivne regions confirmed the information about the air raid alerts.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure used by the military have been carried out since last week in response to Kiev's criminal attack against Russian civilian infrastructure. Residents of several Ukrainian regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.