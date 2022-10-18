UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Office Says Shelling Hit Power Plant In Ukrainian City Zhytomyr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Zelenskyy's Office Says Shelling Hit Power Plant in Ukrainian City Zhytomyr

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) A power plant in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr has been hit on Tuesday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said.

"Zhytomyr. Provisionally, two incoming shelling at the power supply facility. The State Emergency Service is working on site," Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

In another Telegram post shortly later, the mayor said that the city had its water and electricity supply disrupted and hospitals had tap into reserve power.

Earlier in the day, air raid alerts sounded throughout Ukraine. The authorities of the Kiev, Cherkasy, Poltava, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi and Rivne regions confirmed the information about the air raid alerts.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure used by the military have been carried out since last week in response to Kiev's criminal attack against Russian civilian infrastructure. Residents of several Ukrainian regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.

Related Topics

Attack Electricity Ukraine Water Russia Chernihiv Rivne Chernivtsi Cherkasy Poltava Zhytomyr Kiev SITE Criminals Post

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

22 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target for Netherlands

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago
 Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.