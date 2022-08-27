Accident at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Central Mexico Under Control, Company Says

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) A fire on a gas pipeline in the Mexican state of Puebla, caused by a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leak at an illegal site, is under control, the Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company said.

On Friday, Puebla's Department of Public Security said on social media that an explosion had occurred at a Pemex gas pipeline in the Amozoc municipality. No injuries or deaths were reported.

"As a result of the action according to strict protocols, only material damage was recorded. However, work to contain the burning leak and restore normal conditions in the area continues," Pemex said in a Friday statement.

An illegal gas intake site was discovered by Pemex specialists at a pipeline site in Amozok, the company specified, adding that the LPG leak was caused by unprofessional welding.

According to local media reports, the explosion at the gas pipeline occurred at around 10:45 (15:45 GMT) on Friday and led to the destruction of two houses and damage to several buildings and one vehicle.

Firefighters and Pemex have requested the evacuation of people within a 500-meter (0.3-mile) radius to be able to put out the fire caused by the blast.