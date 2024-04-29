FM Dar Meets Saudi Energy Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Saudi Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, ARAMCO CEO Amin H. Nasir and ACWA Chairman Mohammed A. Abunayyan on the sidelines of the Meeting for Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Saudi Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, ARAMCO CEO Amin H. Nasir and ACWA Chairman Mohammed A.
Abunayyan on the sidelines of the Meeting for Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.
“There is great potential for enhanced energy cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.
