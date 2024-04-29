Open Menu

FM Dar Meets Saudi Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 08:16 PM

FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Saudi Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, ARAMCO CEO Amin H. Nasir and ACWA Chairman Mohammed A. Abunayyan on the sidelines of the Meeting for Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Saudi Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, ARAMCO CEO Amin H. Nasir and ACWA Chairman Mohammed A.

Abunayyan on the sidelines of the Meeting for Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

“There is great potential for enhanced energy cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Ishaq Dar Riyadh Saudi Nasir Saudi Arabia Post

Recent Stories

Six new private member bills introduced in Senate

Six new private member bills introduced in Senate

2 minutes ago
 Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 pati ..

Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 patients in 15 years

4 minutes ago
 1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio ..

1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio campaign in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

4 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 default ..

IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 defaulters so far

4 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring ta ..

Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring targeting youth

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Commander calls on COAS; lauds Pak Army's ..

Turkish Commander calls on COAS; lauds Pak Army's role in regional peace, stabil ..

4 minutes ago
05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

10 minutes ago
 Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upco ..

Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upcoming budget: Minister

13 minutes ago
 FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-1 ..

FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-18

10 minutes ago
 Three accused held over hawala/hundi

Three accused held over hawala/hundi

10 minutes ago
 Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citi ..

Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citizens unite for public health

10 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business