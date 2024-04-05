Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 06:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80

EURO EUR 301.86 301.32

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8400 1.8367

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.37 350.74

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.43 307.88

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.07 204.70

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.82 182.49

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.22 26.18

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.84 25.80

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.40 40.32

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.

33 167.03

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.21 205.84

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.69 35.62

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2058 0.2055

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.66 38.59

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.67 58.56

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.78 75.65

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.06

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.18

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.25 903.62

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8614

GBP 351.828

EUR 301.6185

JPY 1.8317

SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-04-2024

APP/msq

More Stories From Business