Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13 275.

07

GBP 349.35 341.80

EUR 298.27 292.38

JPY 1.8214 1.7821

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.56 74.89

APP/as