Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 April 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13 275.

07

GBP 349.35 341.80

EUR 298.27 292.38

JPY 1.8214 1.7821

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.56 74.89

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candi ..

LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81

3 minutes ago
 11 ACE employees get promotion

11 ACE employees get promotion

3 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

3 minutes ago
 Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessi ..

Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price

4 minutes ago
 Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staf ..

Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC

4 minutes ago
 Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop ..

Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction

5 minutes ago
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchard ..

Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP

8 minutes ago
 Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire n ..

Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA

8 minutes ago
 Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settl ..

Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues

8 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest managem ..

Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

4 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business