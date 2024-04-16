Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 April 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13 275.
07
GBP 349.35 341.80
EUR 298.27 292.38
JPY 1.8214 1.7821
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.56 74.89
