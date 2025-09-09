Open Menu

GCWUF VC Urges Faculty To Pursue Global Research Grants And Fellowships

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GCWUF VC urges faculty to pursue global research grants and fellowships

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen emphasized the importance of staying aligned with global research trends and incorporating the pursuit of grants and fellowships into the academic and professional development of faculty members.

She made these remarks while addressing a training session titled “Pathways to Win Grants & Fellowships”, organized by the Women Development and Mentoring Centre at GCWUF as part of a faculty development initiative.

Drawing on her own experiences, Dr. Ameen outlined the key stages involved in securing research grants and fellowships. She stressed the importance of identifying opportunities and developing effective, practical proposals to improve the chances of success.

“Competitive research grants and fellowships not only strengthen academic institutions but also open doors for knowledge exchange, innovation, and international collaboration,” she noted. She added that faculty engagement in such opportunities enhances both individual expertise and the university’s global visibility.

GCWUF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli also addressed the session, stating that the training served as a motivational platform for faculty to become more active in research and proposal writing.

Faculty participants described the session as a valuable step toward fostering a research-oriented culture and enhancing professional capacity at the university. They noted that such initiatives will contribute to raising GCWUF’s profile at both national and international levels.

