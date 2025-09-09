GCWUF VC Urges Faculty To Pursue Global Research Grants And Fellowships
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen emphasized the importance of staying aligned with global research trends and incorporating the pursuit of grants and fellowships into the academic and professional development of faculty members.
She made these remarks while addressing a training session titled “Pathways to Win Grants & Fellowships”, organized by the Women Development and Mentoring Centre at GCWUF as part of a faculty development initiative.
Drawing on her own experiences, Dr. Ameen outlined the key stages involved in securing research grants and fellowships. She stressed the importance of identifying opportunities and developing effective, practical proposals to improve the chances of success.
“Competitive research grants and fellowships not only strengthen academic institutions but also open doors for knowledge exchange, innovation, and international collaboration,” she noted. She added that faculty engagement in such opportunities enhances both individual expertise and the university’s global visibility.
GCWUF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli also addressed the session, stating that the training served as a motivational platform for faculty to become more active in research and proposal writing.
Faculty participants described the session as a valuable step toward fostering a research-oriented culture and enhancing professional capacity at the university. They noted that such initiatives will contribute to raising GCWUF’s profile at both national and international levels.
Recent Stories
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
More Stories From Business
-
GCWUF VC urges faculty to pursue global research grants and fellowships3 minutes ago
-
Tehran-Islamabad direct flights to boost tourism and trade14 minutes ago
-
Tariff cuts set to reshape Pakistan’s auto industry: PIDE report23 minutes ago
-
Digital Pakistan Initiative empowering youth, entrepreneurs33 minutes ago
-
SAPM Haroon meets President MCCI, discusses industrial policy1 hour ago
-
Gold price up by Rs.4,100 to Rs.388,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
PSDP 2025-26: Govt releases Rs 155.564 bln development funds in two months2 hours ago
-
Innovation key to sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas4 hours ago
-
Acumen board members, global investors to visit Pakistan in October4 hours ago
-
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president6 hours ago