Open Menu

DC For Approval Of Petrol Pumps Transparently

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

DC for approval of petrol pumps transparently

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed that approval and monitoring of petrol pumps must be conducted with full transparency and strictly in accordance with rules and regulations to ensure public convenience and leave no room for irregularities.

Presiding over a meeting of District Petrol Pump Committee here on Tuesday, he instructed the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of all procedural matters related to petrol pumps. He directed them to immediately address any complaints from the citizens regarding such facilities.

He said that the district administration would continue to take every possible measure in the public interest in addition to ensuring functioning of petrol pumps smooth, transparent and fully compliant with regulations.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues related to various petrol pumps in Faisalabad.

As many as nine cases were presented before the committee for consideration and after detailed deliberations the meeting approved eight cases on merit while one case was deferred.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas, Assistant Commissioner City Adil Umar and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

4 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

2 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

2 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

2 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

6 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

2 hours ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

2 hours ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business