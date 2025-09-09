DC for approval of petrol pumps transparently

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed that approval and monitoring of petrol pumps must be conducted with full transparency and strictly in accordance with rules and regulations to ensure public convenience and leave no room for irregularities.

Presiding over a meeting of District Petrol Pump Committee here on Tuesday, he instructed the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of all procedural matters related to petrol pumps. He directed them to immediately address any complaints from the citizens regarding such facilities.

He said that the district administration would continue to take every possible measure in the public interest in addition to ensuring functioning of petrol pumps smooth, transparent and fully compliant with regulations.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues related to various petrol pumps in Faisalabad.

As many as nine cases were presented before the committee for consideration and after detailed deliberations the meeting approved eight cases on merit while one case was deferred.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas, Assistant Commissioner City Adil Umar and other officers were also present in the meeting.