NA Committee on Industries expresses concerns over the Utility Stores closure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Tuesday expressed concern over the Utility Store Corporation (USC) closure.

The committee was met under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Hafeezuddin and deliberated on the closure of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), said a news release.

However, the committee resolved to defer further discussion, leaving the final decision to the Heads of Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly.

In addition, the committee formed a sub committee, chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Ms Romina to oversee the implementation of the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for employees, addressing their grievances, and examining USC’s property-related matters.

The committee also considered “The Motor Vehicles Industry Development Bill, 2025”, and recommended with a majority of votes that the National Assembly may pass the said Bill.

The meeting was attended by MNAs namely Shahid Usman, Riaz Ul Haq, Kiran Imran Dar, Romina Khurshid Alam, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Naz Baloch, Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar , and the Secretary M/o Industries and Production, besides other senior officials of the ministry and its attached departments.