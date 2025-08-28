Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 12:26 PM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 August 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th August 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.50 PKR
|185.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|751.25 PKR
|753.75 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|379.20 PKR
|380.70 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.50 PKR
|207.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.01 PKR
|39.41 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|43.60 PKR
|44.00 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|327.75 PKR
|329.20 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.88 PKR
|36.23 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.15 PKR
|3.24 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|2.00 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|917.75 PKR
|925.75 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.40 PKR
|67.00 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.53 PKR
|164.53 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.47 PKR
|27.77 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|735.80 PKR
|738.30 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.05 PKR
|77.75 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.50 PKR
|75.65 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|217.00 PKR
|224.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|29.08 PKR
|29.38 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|347.32 PKR
|350.07 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.58 PKR
|8.73 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|283.60 PKR
|284.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|77.20 PKR
|77.35 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025
PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit
PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit
PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 202511 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 20252 days ago
-
Pakistan Railways to launch Karachi-Lahore bullet train by 2030 under CPEC3 days ago
-
Pakistan Railways to launch Karachi-Lahore bullet train by 2030 under CPEC3 days ago
-
Pakistan Railways to launch Karachi-Lahore bullet train by 2030 under CPEC3 days ago
-
Pakistan Railways to launch Karachi-Lahore bullet train by 2030 under CPEC3 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 20253 days ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs4,100 to Rs 359,800 per tola5 days ago
-
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets5 days ago
-
TRG Brings in Over $100 Million a Year, A Crucial Boost for the Country’s Foreign-Exchange Res ..5 days ago