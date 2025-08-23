TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s foreign-exchange reserves

(@Abdulla99267510)

TRG’s consistent dollar inflows serve as a rare bright spot and showcase potential of Pakistan’s tech talent to thrive in global markets

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) With Pakistan’s external account remaining in a precarious position given the large external debt servicing requirement, and persistently thin, although improving, foreign exchange reserves, policymakers continue to scramble for ways to shore up the country’s external position. Amid this crisis, one company with local roots is quietly sending a steady stream of Dollars back home. TRG (short for The Resource Group), a leading platform in the IT-enabled services and business-process outsourcing (BPO) sector, remits more than $100 million in foreign Currency to Pakistan every year, making it one of the single-largest private contributors to the nation’s hard-currency stockpile. In a time of economic uncertainty, TRG’s consistent Dollar inflows serve as a rare bright spot. TRG’s portfolio of companies not only support the national balance sheet but also showcases the potential of Pakistan’s tech talent to thrive in global markets. At the heart of this success story lies visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and a business model deeply rooted in human capital. Pakistan’s foreign reserves have been under pressure for several years, forcing the country to rely heavily on IMF programs, short-term loans, and remittances from overseas workers. Against this backdrop, the dollar earnings of TRG’s portfolio companies generated by servicing clients in North America and Europe offer a sustainable and recurring source of foreign exchange. Unlike commodity exporters, TRG earns revenue without exposure to international price volatility or costly raw-material imports. These earnings have become even more critical as Pakistan seeks long-term solutions to bridge its current account deficits. TRG’s performance demonstrates that with the right infrastructure and leadership, tech-enabled services can be scaled into billion-dollar export engines. TRG’s rise as a national economic asset has been significantly driven by the leadership of Mohammed Khaishgi, Co-Founder and CEO of TRG International, and Hasnain Aslam, Co-Founder and CEO of TRG Pakistan, the PSX-listed arm of TRG. Under their stewardship, the company has consistently delivered exceptional growth while building global credibility for Pakistan’s IT services sector.

From a modest beginning, the firm has grown into a robust enterprise with its portfolio companies employing over 10,000 employees in Pakistan (out of over 35,000 worldwide) and a diversified portfolio of international clients. In the last two years alone, TRG’s portfolio companies have grown their employee base nearly 50% from 7,000 to 10,000 employees, primarily serving US clients from Pakistan. This transformation has been guided by a clear vision: invest in people, leverage technology, and build scalable solutions for the world’s most demanding markets. “We believed from day one that Pakistan had the talent to compete globally,” says Mohammed Khaishgi. “Our job was to create the systems and culture that would allow that talent to shine and bring dollars home.

Today, those dollars are playing a small but vital role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.” Hasnain Aslam adds: “When we started TRG, we were determined to prove that a company with roots in Pakistan could lead on the global stage. Our success is not just measured in profits, but in the thousands of jobs we’ve created through our portfolio companies and the forex they inject back into the country. This is a sustainable, export-led growth model and Pakistan needs more of it.” Unlike traditional exporters, TRG’s portfolio companies don’t rely on physical factories or imported raw materials. Instead, they depend on its people. With offices across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, TRG and its portfolio employ over 10,000 professionals in roles ranging from customer experience to digital transformation and enterprise support. These services are delivered via high-speed broadband, allowing for rapid scaling without significant infrastructure or energy costs. That lean, tech-driven model not only improves profit margins but also reduces economic vulnerabilities typically associated with export sectors. TRG’s impact goes far beyond forex contributions. Its portfolio companies are playing a pivotal role in building Pakistan’s digital economy. By creating thousands of white-collar jobs and offering training in cutting-edge technologies, the company is uplifting a generation of young professionals.

In an era where youth unemployment and underemployment are major challenges, the workforce development strategy pioneered by TRG and implemented by its portfolio companies is both timely and transformational. The exposure to international clients also enhances skills, improves language proficiency, and builds a globally competitive talent base within the country. With the government aiming to increase IT and digital exports to $15 billion by 2030, enabling platforms like TRG to expand could be a game-changing move. The company has already laid the groundwork and shown what’s possible. Every year, the foreign exchange earnings brought into Pakistan by TRG’s portfolio companies– exceeding $100 million – plug a significant gap in the country’s external accounts – and they do so without adding debt or depending on volatile commodity cycles. In a fragile economic environment, that makes companies such as TRG not just profitable but indispensable to Pakistan’s long-term stability. Under the leadership of co-founders Mohammed Khaishgi and Hasnain Aslam, TRG has emerged as a leading example of an enabler of tech-driven export growth. Their stewardship has not only generated billions in value but has also elevated Pakistan’s reputation as a source of high-quality IT and BPO services. With smart policies and continued innovation, the platforms such as TRG could serve as the foundation for the next chapter in Pakistan’s digital-export journey.