Gold prices up by Rs4,100 to Rs 359,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs4,100 on Saturday and was sold at Rs359,800 against its sale at Rs355,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 3,515 to Rs.

308,470 from Rs 304,955 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by 3,222 to Rs 282,774 from Rs 279,552.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs108 and Rs93 and was traded at Rs.4,121 and Rs 3,533 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $41 to $3,371 from $ 3,330 whereas silver increased $1.08 to $38.88 against $37.80, the Association reported.