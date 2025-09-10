EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) (10-09-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41 280.37
GBP 383.58379.07
EUR 331.89 328.00
JPY 1.9221 1.8996
SAR 75.53 74.63
AED 77.18 76.
26
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1754
LIBOR 3M 4.0560
LIBOR 6M 3.8649
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.22278.95276.30 274.04271.52 268.94266.60
EUR328.44327.31 324.75322.64 320.21 317.67 315.34
GBP379.28377.59374.02370.97 367.53363.95360.74
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 minute ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202537 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 20251 hour ago
-
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC works on main dam to com ..8 hours ago
-
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highne ..8 hours ago
-
DC for approval of petrol pumps transparently11 hours ago
-
NA Committee on Industries expresses concerns over the Utility Stores closure12 hours ago
-
Ethiopian embassy celebrates Enkutatash, GERD Inauguration12 hours ago
-
Haroon Highlights Pakistan’s path to digital manufacturing, global competitiveness15 hours ago
-
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Markets13 hours ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of shareholding in 'Heavy Electrical Complex'15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye emphasize expansions of ‘PTGTA’ for market access16 hours ago