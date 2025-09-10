Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 10:00 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) (10-09-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.41 280.37

GBP 383.58379.07

EUR 331.89 328.00

JPY 1.9221 1.8996

SAR 75.53 74.63

AED 77.18 76.

26

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1754

LIBOR 3M 4.0560

LIBOR 6M 3.8649

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.22278.95276.30 274.04271.52 268.94266.60

EUR328.44327.31 324.75322.64 320.21 317.67 315.34

GBP379.28377.59374.02370.97 367.53363.95360.74

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

1 hour ago
 WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

8 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

8 hours ago
 WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

13 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

14 hours ago
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

13 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

13 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

13 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

17 hours ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

13 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business