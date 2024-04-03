FCA To Met By End Of Current Month
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:16 PM
The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) is scheduled to convene by the end of the current month (April) to discuss the performance of key agricultural indicators during the Rabi season
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) is scheduled to convene by the end of the current month (April) to discuss the performance of key agricultural indicators during the Rabi season.
The committee will assess the output of major and minor crops during the Rabi season 2023-24 and establish production targets for Kharif crops 2024. This is essential to meet local dietary needs as well as to facilitate exports, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.
The high-powered committee is mandated to oversee strategic measures for ensuring food safety and security in the country and among others, he told APP here on Wednesday.
The meeting would also be attended by the senior’s officials of the provincial food and agriculture departments, State Bank of Pakistan, Zarie Taraqiatie Bank Limited and other credit providing institutions, he added.
Besides, the FCA would also be attended by the representatives of National Fertilizer Development Center, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Indus River System Authority and member food security and climate change of Planning Commission of Pakistan, he added.
He emphasized that the primary objective of the meeting is to strengthen coordination efforts, consolidate gains and ensure continued progress across all sectors of agricultural development, which is crucial for upholding food safety and security within the country.
The other departments and agencies involved in the supply of agriculture inputs such as seed, fertilizers and pesticides would also attend the meeting and apprise about the availability position of all inputs during the season, he added.
The FCA will deliberate on the production of major cash crops of Rabi season like wheat, besides reviewing the output of minor crops including oil seeds and pluses including gram, lintel, onions and tomatoes, he added.
Besides, the committee will set the targets for major crops of the Kharif season including cotton, maize, sugarcane and other minor crops including oil seeds and pulses to tackle local requirements as well as to export, he added.
Recent Stories
AJK president congratulates Kashmiri-Origin judge in UK
Seven DSPs deputed to enhance security of foreigner projects in Hazara
Special meeting held to address electricity theft,recovery of dues
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
From polar bears to groundwater, nature is riddled with 'forever chemicals'
UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo
Minister directed to take back vehicles from unentitled officials
President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of St ..
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes
BAF, Indus hospital to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas
DG Khan, Muzaffargarh to have water treatment plants under ADB funded project
More Stories From Business
-
Speakers for increase in FED to mitigate pervasive health hazards10 minutes ago
-
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes28 minutes ago
-
Gold hits record peak, oil rises on geopolitical tensions4 minutes ago
-
Eurozone stocks win inflation boost; Asia hit by Taiwan quake41 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands agree to explore new opportunities for partnership2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 869 more points2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic improvement acknowledged by international institutions43 seconds ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,800 to Rs238,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
SACM directs speeding up digitization of all professional, general business3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar34 seconds ago
-
VEC recommends 08 high-yielding rice hybrids for cultivation4 hours ago
-
Turkmenistan Ambassador, Pakistan’s minister discuss bilateral trade strategies4 hours ago