FCA to met by end of current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) is scheduled to convene by the end of the current month (April) to discuss the performance of key agricultural indicators during the Rabi season.

The committee will assess the output of major and minor crops during the Rabi season 2023-24 and establish production targets for Kharif crops 2024. This is essential to meet local dietary needs as well as to facilitate exports, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The high-powered committee is mandated to oversee strategic measures for ensuring food safety and security in the country and among others, he told APP here on Wednesday.

The meeting would also be attended by the senior’s officials of the provincial food and agriculture departments, State Bank of Pakistan, Zarie Taraqiatie Bank Limited and other credit providing institutions, he added.

Besides, the FCA would also be attended by the representatives of National Fertilizer Development Center, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Indus River System Authority and member food security and climate change of Planning Commission of Pakistan, he added.

He emphasized that the primary objective of the meeting is to strengthen coordination efforts, consolidate gains and ensure continued progress across all sectors of agricultural development, which is crucial for upholding food safety and security within the country.

The other departments and agencies involved in the supply of agriculture inputs such as seed, fertilizers and pesticides would also attend the meeting and apprise about the availability position of all inputs during the season, he added.

The FCA will deliberate on the production of major cash crops of Rabi season like wheat, besides reviewing the output of minor crops including oil seeds and pluses including gram, lintel, onions and tomatoes, he added.

Besides, the committee will set the targets for major crops of the Kharif season including cotton, maize, sugarcane and other minor crops including oil seeds and pulses to tackle local requirements as well as to export, he added.