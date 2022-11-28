Gold prices up by Rs.1750 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1750 on Monday as it was traded at Rs.161,300 against its sale at Rs159,550 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1500 and was sold at Rs.

138,288 compared to Rs 136,788 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs126,765 against its sale at Rs 125,389, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,710 and Rs 1466.04 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$4 and was traded at US$1,759 against its sale at US$1,755 the previous day, the association reported.