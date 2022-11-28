UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.1750 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.1750 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1750 on Monday as it was traded at Rs.161,300 against its sale at Rs159,550 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1500 and was sold at Rs.

138,288 compared to Rs 136,788 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs126,765 against its sale at Rs 125,389, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,710 and Rs 1466.04 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$4 and was traded at US$1,759 against its sale at US$1,755 the previous day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

23 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

4 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.