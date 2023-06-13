UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Gas Reserves Currently At 100Mln Cubic Meters - State Energy Firm

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Moldova's Gas Reserves Currently at 100Mln Cubic Meters - State Energy Firm

Moldova's gas reserves currently amount to 100 million cubic meters, the head of the Energocom state-owned energy company, Victor Binzari, said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Moldova's gas reserves currently amount to 100 million cubic meters, the head of the Energocom state-owned energy company, Victor Binzari, said on Tuesday.

"We are starting to prepare for the winter season now. We are buying gas to store it. Fortunately, prices are now in a downtrend. At the moment, we have about 100 million cubic meters in stock, in December, we consume about 170 million cubic meters, which means now the reserves are almost half of the December level. According to forecasts, in December, the gas price will be about $500-600, including transportation," Binzari said in an interview with the Vocea Basarabiei broadcaster.

He also noted that last year, the company bought about 600 million cubic meters of gas, expecting the worst-case scenario, but January turned out to be warm, which allowed to save a little bit of resources.

Moldova mainly stores purchased gas in facilities located in Ukraine and Romania.

In early June, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said the preliminary price for Russian gas for Moldova would amount to about $568 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is $93 less than in May.

Since December, Moldova has been receiving gas from two sources - from Energocom and Russia's Gazprom. Russian gas is sent to Transnistria in exchange for electricity produced by the local power plant, while the rest of Moldova uses gas from accumulated reserves designed to contain over 200 million cubic meters.

Moldova is experiencing an acute energy crisis due to rising energy prices and soaring inflation, with gas tariffs increasing almost seven-fold in 2022 and electricity tariffs almost four-fold. The government has introduced a series of austerity measures. Against the backdrop of higher energy prices and rising inflation, anti-government protests have been taking place in the country for months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis Company Price Romania Moldova January May June December Gas From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Tahnoun attends UAE Armed Forces Excelle ..

Ahmed bin Tahnoun attends UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award

8 minutes ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144 around 200 meter ra ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144 around 200 meter radius of ABISE examination hall ..

13 minutes ago
 Simultaneously holding of general elections in int ..

Simultaneously holding of general elections in interest of country; Azam Nazeer

13 minutes ago
 PM directs utilizing all-out resources for people' ..

PM directs utilizing all-out resources for people's protection amid Biparjoy cyc ..

13 minutes ago
 DC visits coastal areas of Sujawal district to rev ..

DC visits coastal areas of Sujawal district to review Cyclone arrangements

13 minutes ago
 PAC directs MoFA to make financial system more tr ..

PAC directs MoFA to make financial system more transparent

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.