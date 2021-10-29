OGDCL posts Rs 33.630 bln profit in Q1 FY 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Friday announced the financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year ended on September 30, posting a profit of Rs 33.630 billion.

"Net sales revenue clocked at Rs 71.530 billion translating to profit after tax of Rs 33.630 billion and earnings of Rs7.82 per share," the OGDCL said in a news release.

The company's board of Directors (BoD) announced first interim cash dividend to shareholders at the rate of Rs 1.

75 per share.� The dividend would be paid to the shareholders whose Names would appear in the Register of Members on November 9, 2021.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs 18.640 billion on account of taxation.

On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The BoD appreciated the efforts of the OGDCL management for taking effective steps for the implementation of company's aggressive exploration programme.