UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Becomes Hub Of Industrial Activities: Mian Aslam

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:34 PM

Punjab becomes hub of industrial activities: Mian Aslam

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Friday that Punjab had become hub of industrial activities, as the issuance process of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been expedited and seven NOCs issued for setting up new cement plants in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Friday that Punjab had become hub of industrial activities, as the issuance process of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been expedited and seven NOCs issued for setting up new cement plants in the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Bestway Cement led by GM (Ops) Irshad Ali Mir here at Civil Secretariat. The delegation apprised the minister about the issues being faced by the group.

The delegation demanded provision of NOC for setting up its new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab. The minister assured them of early issuance of the NOC, adding that more NOCs would also be issued soon because new investments created more job opportunities.

Mian Aslam Iqbal mentioned that cement sector was being provided facilities on a priority basis as investment heralds new economic opportunities and development.

Secretary Industries Department Wasif Khurshid and others were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Noc Job Khushab Mianwali Attock Hub General Motors Bestway Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Putin, Maduro Discuss COVID-19 Situation in Phone ..

39 seconds ago

Research vital to address problems of farmers

42 seconds ago

Usman Dar accuses Rana Sanaullah of sabotaging pea ..

3 minutes ago

UN Says Encouraged by Steps to Preserve Iran Nucle ..

3 minutes ago

Czechs Must Wear Respirator, 2 Masks in Public Ami ..

3 minutes ago

12 candidates in run for by-polls on NA-221

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.