Punjab becomes hub of industrial activities: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Friday that Punjab had become hub of industrial activities, as the issuance process of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been expedited and seven NOCs issued for setting up new cement plants in the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Bestway Cement led by GM (Ops) Irshad Ali Mir here at Civil Secretariat. The delegation apprised the minister about the issues being faced by the group.

The delegation demanded provision of NOC for setting up its new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab. The minister assured them of early issuance of the NOC, adding that more NOCs would also be issued soon because new investments created more job opportunities.

Mian Aslam Iqbal mentioned that cement sector was being provided facilities on a priority basis as investment heralds new economic opportunities and development.

Secretary Industries Department Wasif Khurshid and others were also present.