FCCI President Urges Policy Shift Through Public-private Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara

emphasized an urgent need for consultation between the bureaucracy and the private

sector to develop progressive and results-oriented policies.

Addressing participants of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) in Lahore, Bharara said such interactions help bridge the gap between policymakers

and the business community. “Visits by under-training officers to chambers of commerce and industry

allow them to understand economic challenges from a business perspective, while business leaders

gain insight into government thinking,” he stated.

He highlighted Faisalabad’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy, noting that Federal and provincial policies

have a direct impact on the city. “We must actively participate in policy formulation and advocacy

to safeguard our interests,” he urged.

Bharara remarked that while Pakistan’s economy is on a growth trajectory, there is a need to consolidate

these gains through consistent and strategic efforts. He noted that recent positive developments

have improved Pakistan’s global image, presenting an opportunity to significantly boost exports.

Highlighting Faisalabad's industrial strength, he noted that the city hosts Pakistan's largest industrial estates, which include Chinese and other foreign companies. He also shared updates on new member services: a NADRA office is now operational at FCCI, and a passport desk will be established soon.

He appreciated the ongoing work of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which holds monthly meetings to address key business challenges. However, he urged the government to reduce interest rates to single digits and ensure regionally competitive electricity tariffs for the industrial sector.

Ms Sarosh Ejaz, Additional Directing Staff at NIPA Lahore, thanked Bharara for hosting the officers and providing valuable insights into the economic landscape.

Earlier, under-training officers introduced themselves, and FCCI Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha delivered the vote of thanks.

The visit concluded with an exchange of shields and presentation of a special gift from the FCCI, along with golden jubilee pins for the visiting officers.

