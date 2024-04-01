Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after US inflation data matched the Federal Reserve's expectations
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, after US inflation data matched the Federal Reserve's expectations.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.60 percent, or 242.22 points, at 40,611.66, while the broader Topix index added 0.12 percent, or 3.44 points, to 2,772.06.
"Asian markets are set to commence trading on solid footing to start the new quarter, buoyed by signs of a 'soft landing' in US inflation data on Friday and encouraging macro data from China over the weekend," said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.
Investors also had their eyes on the Bank of Japan's quarterly business survey, analysts said.
Ten minutes before the opening bell, the BoJ's Tankan poll showed that business confidence among large manufacturers slipped in March -- the first decline in the past four quarters, but slightly higher than market expectations.
The dollar fetched 151.34 yen in early Asian trade, against 151.40 yen on Friday in late Tokyo hours.
US and European markets were closed for Easter holidays on Friday. European markets will also be closed on Monday.
In Tokyo, Sony Group was up 0.69 percent at 13,075 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.10 percent at 47,660 yen, and industrial robot maker Rohm was up 1.67 percent at 2,469 yen.
Toyota fell 2.45 percent at 3,699 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 1.91 percent at 6,689 yen.
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct
More Stories From Business
-
PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival17 minutes ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips17 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points4 minutes ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 20.7 percent in March1 hour ago
-
Pak-Japan Pledge to boost trade relations1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 208 points4 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.93 % to $22.914 bln in 9 months1 hour ago
-
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 154 minutes ago
-
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report4 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increased by Rs2,800 and reached to Rs237,600 per tola3 hours ago