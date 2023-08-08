Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Rise For 3rd Straight Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Tokyo stocks rise for 3rd straight day

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday, extending their winning streak to three days, while trading was generally lackluster amid a dearth of fresh market-moving news.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, gained 122.73 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish at 32,377.29.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 7.80 points, or 0.

34 percent, higher at 2,291.73.

Despite the recent upward trend, the Tokyo market is likely to see a limited upside as markets have entered a summer slump unless market players find fresh incentives, dealers said.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, marine transportation and food issues.

Among exporters, Honda Motor added 53 Yen, or 1.2 percent, to 4,453 yen, while Mazda Motor gained 11.5 yen, or 0.8 percent, to 1,425 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Honda Tokyo Stocks Gas Market Mazda

Recent Stories

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

47 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

1 hour ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

2 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

2 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

2 hours ago
Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

3 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

3 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

4 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business