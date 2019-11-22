US stocks edge higher after three weak sessions

(@FahadShabbir)

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Friday after three weak sessions while markets digested fresh ambiguous statements about the US-China trade-deal dance

US President Donald Trump told Fox news the two sides are "potentially very close" to finalizing a deal but that he was "not anxious" to make a deal.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped a deal was close at hand but that he was "not afraid" to fight back when necessary.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,815.68, up 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 had also added 0.2 percent at 3,109.84, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 8,523.94.

Among individual companies, Nordstrom shot up 9.3 percent after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results. It said its new New York flagship store drew 85,000 visits during the first weekend.