UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Edge Higher After Three Weak Sessions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:04 PM

US stocks edge higher after three weak sessions

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Friday after three weak sessions while markets digested fresh ambiguous statements about the US-China trade-deal dance

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks edged higher early Friday after three weak sessions while markets digested fresh ambiguous statements about the US-China trade-deal dance.

US President Donald Trump told Fox news the two sides are "potentially very close" to finalizing a deal but that he was "not anxious" to make a deal.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped a deal was close at hand but that he was "not afraid" to fight back when necessary.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,815.68, up 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 had also added 0.2 percent at 3,109.84, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 8,523.94.

Among individual companies, Nordstrom shot up 9.3 percent after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results. It said its new New York flagship store drew 85,000 visits during the first weekend.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump New York Stocks Market Dow Jones Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE, Uzbekistan launch &#039;One Million Uzbek Cod ..

51 minutes ago

Faisalabad city's beautification to be initiated s ..

2 minutes ago

Yasir Shah rues erratic bowling, missed chances

2 minutes ago

Special police teams to be formed to check speed o ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 8 meg ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish, Swedish Foreign Ministers to Visit Belaru ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.