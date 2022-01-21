UrduPoint.com

BiH Struggles To Revitalize Economy Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 02:44 PM

BiH struggles to revitalize economy amid surging COVID-19 cases

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) struggled to mitigate economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country reported record-high daily cases

SARAJEVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) struggled to mitigate economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country reported record-high daily cases.

Almost 60 million convertible marks (34.8 million U.S. Dollars) were paid to 24,766 small craft shops and other independent businesses to save jobs, the Government of Federation of BiH (FBiH) said on Thursday, Each business received a grant proportional to the number of its registered employees, with only one condition that it has no registered tax debts, the government added.

"A total of 44,056 work places in FBiH have been supported this way in order to secure liquidity of businesses, and mitigate the impact of the pandemic," said FBiH's Minister of Development, Entrepreneurship and Crafts Amir ZukicShortly before the pandemic, the FBiH reported 534,483 employed citizens, but that number dropped to 507,607 by May 5, 2020, according to Faruk Hadzic, a BiH economic analyst.

On Thursday, the country logged 2,969 new cases and 39 deaths, a slight decrease after the numbers reached the pandemic peak two days earlier, namely 3,347 new cases and 47 deaths.

Related Topics

Business Bosnia And Herzegovina May 2020 Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Tonga volcano eruption was like 'atomic bomb'

Tonga volcano eruption was like 'atomic bomb'

57 seconds ago
 SMEDA to organize training on "Cost management for ..

SMEDA to organize training on "Cost management for SMEs"

58 seconds ago
 11 soldiers killed in IS attack in eastern Iraq

11 soldiers killed in IS attack in eastern Iraq

1 minute ago
 Airbus cancels Qatar Airways plane order in feud

Airbus cancels Qatar Airways plane order in feud

3 minutes ago
 Argument-less opposition switches over to 'traditi ..

Argument-less opposition switches over to 'traditional speeches' on economy: Ham ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, ..

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, security personals

2 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.