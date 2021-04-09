Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,903,907 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday

Paris, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,903,907 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 133,908,150 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 13,619 new deaths and 799,649 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 4,249, followed by the United States with 999 and India with 780.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 560,115 deaths from 31,003,070 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 345,025 deaths from 13,279,857 cases, Mexico with 206,146 deaths from 2,267,019 cases, India with 167,642 deaths from 13,060,542 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,980 deaths from 4,370,321 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 258 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 235, Bosnia-Herzegovina 220, Montenegro 214 and Bulgaria 202.

Europe overall has 988,416 deaths from 45,757,565 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 817,239 deaths from 25,833,294 infections, and the United States and Canada 583,319 deaths from 32,036,171 cases.

Asia has reported 281,586 deaths from 19,063,268 cases, the middle East 117,418 deaths from 6,858,368 cases, Africa 114,924 deaths from 4,319,964 cases, and Oceania 1,005 deaths from 39,522 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.