UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

These were the first exams conducted under the new "Curriculum 2K23" introduced by UHS last year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2024) The University of Health Sciences (UHS) released the result of the first professional MBBS (Modular System) annual examinations 2023 on Friday.

According to the examination department's notification, 5589 candidates of 44 medical colleges took the exam, out of which 4945 passed and 622 failed. Thus, the success rate was 88.83 percent.

Asad Ali of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical and Dental College Lahore stood first with 826/900 marks, Amna Mufti of Aziz Fatima Medical and Dental College Faisalabad stood second with 821 marks while Sehrish Batool of Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore got the third position with 812 marks.

In total, 60 candidates in block one, 262 in block two and 158 in block three got distinction. The UHS spokesperson stated that these exams were conducted according to the new examination policy of the university.

In each subject the candidate is examined by 12 examiners and the latest concepts of medical education are applied at all stages of the assessment.

Additionally, UHS has also released the result of MS Urology final 1st annual exams. Under the Central Induction Scheme, 30 candidates from nine post-graduate institutions appeared for the examination, out of which 11 passed and 19 failed.

The exams concluded on Friday, and in accordance with the policy, the results were released shortly afterward. This marks the first time UHS has been conducting the exams on its premises.

A policy of "Neutral Examiners, Neutral Centres" has been adopted to ensure transparency in higher professional examinations.

There were 18 senior examiners in the MS urology clinical exam who have expressed confidence in the quality of the exams and the new examination policy of UHS, said the spokesperson. All results can be viewed on the UHS website.