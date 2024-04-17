Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 06:01 PM

World Hemophilia Day observed on Wednesday to advocate a global effort to ensure appropriate care and treatment for a disease that is the oldest known genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency in the genes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) World Hemophilia Day observed on Wednesday to advocate a global effort to ensure appropriate care and treatment for a disease that is the oldest known genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency in the genes.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Agha Umer Daraz Khan, Advisor Hemophilia Welfare Society said that Hemophilia, a little known blood disorder, is turning out to be a plague with more than 30,000 people affected.

Hemophilia generally transmits at birth from an affected father to daughter, who then becomes a carrier of the hemophilia cells who is at higher risk of passing the defective gene on to her children, he added.

The rate of this disease is increasing rapidly all over the world, 29 people in every 100,000 people have a chance of being affected by this disease, he further added.

He said that the treatment of this disease is very expensive which can be between 300,000 to 1700,000 per month depending on age and weight of the patient.

