Covid-19 claims two lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed two lives taking the death toll tally in Faisalabad to 377,while 59 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson,865 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 373, while 7,118 patients recovered.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 106 patients, including 48 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 44, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.