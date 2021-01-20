UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims Two Lives In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:14 PM

Covid-19 claims two lives in Faisalabad

The coronavirus claimed two lives taking the death toll tally in Faisalabad to 377,while 59 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed two lives taking the death toll tally in Faisalabad to 377,while 59 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson,865 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 373, while 7,118 patients recovered.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 106 patients, including 48 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 44, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump planning on forming new political party: rep ..

2 minutes ago

UK inflation jumps in December

2 minutes ago

China's Jilin reports 46 new confirmed, 7 asymptom ..

11 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 181 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Will React to Possible Rights ..

11 minutes ago

PM to lay foundation stones of mega development pr ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.