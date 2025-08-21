Dialysis Center In Mirpurkhas Providing Relief To Kidney Patients: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas and Chief Patron of Anjuman-e-Falah-o-Behbood-e-Insaniyat, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has praised the Dialysis Center for its effective functioning as a welfare institution
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas and Chief Patron of Anjuman-e-Falah-o-Behbood-e-Insaniyat, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has praised the Dialysis Center for its effective functioning as a welfare institution. The center is providing great relief to kidney patients from far-flung areas, and the Commissioner has assured that every possible effort will be made to improve the center and resolve its challenges. He emphasized the importance of philanthropists stepping forward to support the institution, which is currently functioning on a self-help basis. He expressed his views while chairing a meeting at the Commissioner Committee Hall to discuss the improvement and issues of the Dialysis Center operating at the Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, on Thursday.
During the meeting, the Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr.
Rashid Masood Khan, to prepare a comprehensive report on the center's improvement and issues, along with complete details of funds. Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, Dr. Hemji Chohan, highlighted the problems faced by the Dialysis Center and Children's Ward due to electricity load-shedding and suggested shifting the electricity supply to the Bukhari feeder.
The Commissioner, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner also paid a detailed visit to the Dialysis Center and the Blood Bank established at Civil Hospital in collaboration with Indus Hospital. During the visit, he reiterated the commitment to resolving the problems faced by these institutions. The Commissioner was accompanied by senior officials, including Additional Commissioner-II, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Hemji Chohan, and District Health Officer Dr. Sandeep Kumar.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition
Dialysis center in Mirpurkhas providing relief to Kidney patients: DC
Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender
Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissioner Kohat
NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad from Aug 24-28
SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas
Federal Ombudsman's office holds open court in Mirpurkhas
ADC Attock announces continued support through PSER
Weightlifting trials held for National Youth Games in Mirpurkhas
Preparations underway for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Mirpurkhas
Punjab seeks 475 additional MBBS seats in govt medical colleges
UN chief warns of ‘massive’ death, destruction in Israeli attacks in Gaza Ci ..
More Stories From Health
-
Dialysis center in Mirpurkhas providing relief to Kidney patients: DC54 seconds ago
-
Minister praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre in Lahore’s Tajpur over services23 hours ago
-
Health authority confirms 46 dengue cases, intensifies control measures1 day ago
-
Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE8 days ago
-
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds9 days ago
-
Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospital10 days ago
-
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 814 days ago
-
UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration15 days ago
-
FOBC utilizes Burn Centre to launch public awareness campaign19 days ago
-
Free medical & blood donation camp held in Mansehra to honor police martyrs19 days ago
-
Health committee constituted to investigate complaints in recruitment19 days ago
-
Pakistan, WHO unite to accelerate fight against Hepatitis C20 days ago