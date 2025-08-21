Open Menu

Dialysis Center In Mirpurkhas Providing Relief To Kidney Patients: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas and Chief Patron of Anjuman-e-Falah-o-Behbood-e-Insaniyat, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has praised the Dialysis Center for its effective functioning as a welfare institution

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas and Chief Patron of Anjuman-e-Falah-o-Behbood-e-Insaniyat, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has praised the Dialysis Center for its effective functioning as a welfare institution. The center is providing great relief to kidney patients from far-flung areas, and the Commissioner has assured that every possible effort will be made to improve the center and resolve its challenges. He emphasized the importance of philanthropists stepping forward to support the institution, which is currently functioning on a self-help basis. He expressed his views while chairing a meeting at the Commissioner Committee Hall to discuss the improvement and issues of the Dialysis Center operating at the Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr.

Rashid Masood Khan, to prepare a comprehensive report on the center's improvement and issues, along with complete details of funds. Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, Dr. Hemji Chohan, highlighted the problems faced by the Dialysis Center and Children's Ward due to electricity load-shedding and suggested shifting the electricity supply to the Bukhari feeder.

The Commissioner, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner also paid a detailed visit to the Dialysis Center and the Blood Bank established at Civil Hospital in collaboration with Indus Hospital. During the visit, he reiterated the commitment to resolving the problems faced by these institutions. The Commissioner was accompanied by senior officials, including Additional Commissioner-II, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Hemji Chohan, and District Health Officer Dr. Sandeep Kumar.

