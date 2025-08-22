Free eye camp held

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 08:39 PM

On the special directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and with the cooperation of MPA Adil Altaf Hussain Unar, a free eye camp was organized at Taluka Hospital Dokri Friday under the supervision of District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Shoukat Hussain Abro

The camp was inaugurated by PPP Taluka Dokri President Munir Ahmed Sohoo.

Chairman Town Committee Badah Badar Saryo, MS Taluka Dokri Dr. Paryal Shah, and others were present on the occasion.

The medical camp examined around 600 patients’ eyes, while 60 patients underwent eye surgeries and received lens implants.

During the camp, mosquito nets were also distributed among women and children by DHO Larkana Dr. Shoukat Hussain Abro to prevent them from malaria.

The people of Dokri and Bakrani talukas appreciated the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh Government for holding the camp.

