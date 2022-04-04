UrduPoint.com

Mongolia's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop Below 1,000 First Time Since Late 2020

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 01:42 PM

Mongolia's active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 first time since late 2020

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Dec. 22, 2020, the country's health ministry reported on Monday

ULAN BATOR, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Dec. 22, 2020, the country's health ministry reported on Monday.

The number of active cases in the Asian country stood at 971 after 81 new local infections were reported in the past day, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, no new related deaths were reported in the past day, and the death toll from COVID-19 has remained unchanged at 2,108 in the country.

Mongolians have basically returned to everyday life due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections.

Notably, the country has resumed in-person classes for all levels of educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who will not be required to have a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or to be quarantined.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,032,876 people have received a third dose, and 115,185 have received a fourth dose voluntarily.

Related Topics

Mongolia 2020 All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

46 seconds ago
 WAPDA expedites construction work on 12 dams

WAPDA expedites construction work on 12 dams

48 seconds ago
 Tigres beat Tijuana to go top in Liga MX

Tigres beat Tijuana to go top in Liga MX

2 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 275 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 275 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Markets mostly up on US jobs data but rate worries ..

Markets mostly up on US jobs data but rate worries linger

2 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers uncover underground water "supe ..

Aussie researchers uncover underground water "superhighway"

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.