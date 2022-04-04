The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Dec. 22, 2020, the country's health ministry reported on Monday

ULAN BATOR, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Dec. 22, 2020, the country's health ministry reported on Monday.

The number of active cases in the Asian country stood at 971 after 81 new local infections were reported in the past day, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, no new related deaths were reported in the past day, and the death toll from COVID-19 has remained unchanged at 2,108 in the country.

Mongolians have basically returned to everyday life due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections.

Notably, the country has resumed in-person classes for all levels of educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who will not be required to have a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or to be quarantined.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,032,876 people have received a third dose, and 115,185 have received a fourth dose voluntarily.