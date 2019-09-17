NICVD opens 12th Chest Pain Unit in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here on Tuesday opened a Chest Pain Unit in Orangi Town, bringing the total number of the facility to 12 in the metropolis.

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab was the chief guest on the occasion who highlighted relevance of turning KMC-run Karachi Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (KIHD) into a satellite center of NICVD.

"Idea is to get it transformed into a state-of-the-art cardiac-care facilities for the people living in districts Central and East of Karachi," he said.

Advisor to the Sindh CM was of the opinion that the ever expanding port city needed a series of cardiac-care hospitals.

He requested Mayor of Karachi, Syed Waseem Akhter to consider the proposition in the larger interest of the masses.

"Sindh Government is keen to provide state-of-the-art cardiac-care facilities to the people in need that too close to their abode as time is crucial in heart related conditions," elaborated the Advisor to the Sindh CM.

The Executive Director of NICVD, Prof. Nadeem Qamar, In -charge of NICVD Emergency Services Dr. Zair Hussain, senior cardiologists and local government representatives from the area were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab appreciated that NICVD's Chest Pain Unit in Lyari is going to become the first Satellite Center of the cardiac facility in Karachi in a couple of days where facilities of both Angiography and Angioplasty would be available.

He cited NICVD to be the flagship program of Sindh Government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), through which top of the line healthcare facilities were being extended to entire provinces, even to the most remote areas including Mithi and other towns of Tharparkar.

Murtaza Wahab claimed that Sindh government was also financially supporting a network of state-of-the-art ambulance service - comprising 65 vehicles - in Karachi, Thatta and Badin.

"Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is planning to enhance the number of ambulances to 200 in Southern Sindh in next few months," he said.

The Executive Director of NICVD, Prof. Nadeem Qamar said over 260,275 patients have been examined, during last two years, at the Chest Pain Unit (CPU) network of the institute.

Claiming CPUs as the most successful program of healthcare anywhere in the world, he said 88005 cardiac patients brought to the units included 6626 people actually going through heart attacks.

"Their lives were saved by timely interventions at these CPUs," said Prof. Nadeem Qamar.

He on the occasion announced that five more CPUs were being established at different locations in Karachi and would be mannedby trained cardiologists, paramedics, technicians and nurses.