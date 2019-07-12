Proposal underway to expand NIH Vaccine Centre: Senate body told

The National Institute of Health (NIH) Friday informed the Senate body that a proposal to expand the Vaccines Centre at NIH was underway after that the production of institute would be able to meet the demands of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) Friday informed the Senate body that a proposal to expand the Vaccines Centre at NIH was underway after that the production of institute would be able to meet the demands of the country.

The Institute was currently producing 25000 viols of Snake Venom Serum and 100000 viols of Rabies Vaccines which once expanded will increase to 100,000 and 700,000 respectively, the NIH officials informed the Senate body on National Health Services while discussing the matter of increasing vaccine production at the institute.

Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh the Committee convener took strict notice of lack of vaccines in provinces especially Sindh and Balochistan and directed NIH to submit Standard Operating Procedures SOPs for production and supply of vaccines to the Committee.

He said that the Act must be reviewed and that rules must be mended so that Federal and Provincial Health Institutes may benefit from it.

The Committee Chairman said that the Prime Minister has lauded the performance of the Committee members in reducing the drug prices while the reduction in price of over 5000 medicines was in pipeline.

Discussing the progress on the Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill moved by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairman Committee directed the Ministry to accommodate all government changes in the Bill and submit it to the Committee next week.

The Ministry assured the Committee that changes would be submitted by July 19.

Discussing the import of medicines and vaccines from India, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik was of the view that in order to curb shortage of Snake Venom Serum and Rabies vaccines, it must be made mandatory for local manufacturer's to produce these vaccines in addition to profit making medical products, that flood markets.

He said that it was a pity that medicines were being imported from India and China, when Pakistan is self-sufficient in medical raw material and that vaccines manufactured here would be much more affordable.

Considering the point of public importance moved by Pakistan Cigarette, Pan and Cold Drink Retailers Association, the Committee was informed that 700 families were out of income sue to ban on display of cigarettes.

The Committee convener directed the Ministry that a middle way must be sought so that these families may be helped without violating international treaties.

He further stated that he regrets the closing of Sheesha Bars in the country, due to the efforts of his Committee, four years ago since now this has made its way in homes.

The Health Ministry informed the Committee that this was an administrative decision and that it was not involved in it.

While taking up the issue of raised prices and low quality of drugs raised by Senator Kulsom Parveen, the Committee recommended that details of tendering of chemists must be submitted.

While discussing the PMDC Bill 2019, the Committee directed the organization that details of procedures for appointment and recognition of honorary degrees must be submitted to the Committee by next week.

The meeting was attended by Senators', Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Dr. Asad Ashraf, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Dilawar Khan, Abdul Rehman Malik, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Dr. Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Rana Mahmood ul-Hassan and senior officers from the Health Ministry.