PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA), on Thursday conducted a strict crackdown against food businesses violating safety standards.

Food safety teams raided milk sale points, food outlets, and water plants, imposing fines and taking action against violators.

A water plant was shut down due to harmful germs in drinking water, and fines totaling Rs 68,000 were imposed for serious violations. A milk shop was fined for poor-quality milk, and 20 liters of adulterated milk was discarded.

Food outlets were penalized for poor cleaning and storage arrangements, as well as the unavailability of medical supplies for employees. The authority emphasized ensuring food safety and quality to protect public health.

