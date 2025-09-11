PFA Cracks Down On Food Businesses In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 09:29 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA), on Thursday conducted a strict crackdown against food businesses violating safety standards.
Food safety teams raided milk sale points, food outlets, and water plants, imposing fines and taking action against violators
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA), on Thursday conducted a strict crackdown against food businesses violating safety standards.
Food safety teams raided milk sale points, food outlets, and water plants, imposing fines and taking action against violators.
A water plant was shut down due to harmful germs in drinking water, and fines totaling Rs 68,000 were imposed for serious violations. A milk shop was fined for poor-quality milk, and 20 liters of adulterated milk was discarded.
Food outlets were penalized for poor cleaning and storage arrangements, as well as the unavailability of medical supplies for employees. The authority emphasized ensuring food safety and quality to protect public health.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
European Commission presents new guidelines to enhance resilience of critical in ..
PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot
Punjab to launch HPV vaccination drive from Sep 15 to prevent cervical cancer
NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot
A more digitalized Pakistan is needed to upgrade CPEC 2.0: CIFTIS
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanlin ..
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot47 seconds ago
-
NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman49 seconds ago
-
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot50 seconds ago
-
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanliness program in KP21 minutes ago
-
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal21 minutes ago
-
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed21 minutes ago
-
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari21 minutes ago
-
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental C ..30 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit43 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment43 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging43 minutes ago