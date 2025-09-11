RPO Faisalabad Holds Open Court In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 09:29 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, Zeeshan Asghar, visited Chiniot district on Thursday and held an open court at Thana Sadar Chiniot Circle City, aimed to resolve citizens' problems at their doorsteps
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, Zeeshan Asghar, visited Chiniot district on Thursday and held an open court at Thana Sadar Chiniot Circle City, aimed to resolve citizens' problems at their doorsteps.
The RPO listened to citizens' problems and issued orders for immediate redressal.
He directed concerned officers to ensure problem resolution and submit follow-up reports.
He emphasized providing immediate justice at the police station level, ensuring law and order, and equal implementation of the law.
He instructed police officers to prioritize public safety and tighten the circle against criminal elements.
The RPO stressed improving public service delivery in offices and police stations to ensure citizens' welfare.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
European Commission presents new guidelines to enhance resilience of critical in ..
PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot
Punjab to launch HPV vaccination drive from Sep 15 to prevent cervical cancer
NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot
A more digitalized Pakistan is needed to upgrade CPEC 2.0: CIFTIS
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanlin ..
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman1 minute ago
-
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanliness program in KP21 minutes ago
-
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal21 minutes ago
-
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed21 minutes ago
-
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari21 minutes ago
-
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental C ..30 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit43 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment43 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging43 minutes ago