RPO Faisalabad Holds Open Court In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 09:29 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, Zeeshan Asghar, visited Chiniot district on Thursday and held an open court at Thana Sadar Chiniot Circle City, aimed to resolve citizens' problems at their doorsteps.

The RPO listened to citizens' problems and issued orders for immediate redressal.

He directed concerned officers to ensure problem resolution and submit follow-up reports.

He emphasized providing immediate justice at the police station level, ensuring law and order, and equal implementation of the law.

He instructed police officers to prioritize public safety and tighten the circle against criminal elements.

The RPO stressed improving public service delivery in offices and police stations to ensure citizens' welfare.

