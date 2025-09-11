NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik said on Thursday that the authority has delivered 9,500 tons of relief supplies to flood-affected areas in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik said on Thursday that the authority has delivered 9,500 tons of relief supplies to flood-affected areas in Punjab.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik, he said the relief operation was conducted in close coordination with Pakistan’s state institutions, industrial sector, private enterprises, and philanthropic organizations.

He said over 9,000 tents have been provided to Punjab as part of military contribution assistance. The overall relief package includes 30,000 tents, along with boats and ration kits, forming part of a large-scale humanitarian aid initiative.

Prior to this, NDMA coordinated relief efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring timely support in all regions where help was needed.

He said a new spell of rainfall is expected from September 16 to 18, likely affecting Azad Jammu and Kashmir, northern and central Punjab, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The intensity is expected to be moderate, unlike the heavy monsoon rains seen in August. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged local administrations to stay alert.

The NDMA chairman said more than 2.4 million people have been evacuated from flood-prone villages across Punjab. Over 5,000 villages are currently submerged.The rehabilitation process will begin in three to four weeks, once floodwaters recede and critical infrastructure such as roads and communication networks is restored.

In Sindh, he said relief operations have gained momentum with the unprecedented involvement of volunteers. So far, around 150,000 people have been relocated to safe locations, with more evacuations expected as weather conditions evolve.

Chairman Malik warned that the intensity and scale of climate-related disasters in Pakistan are likely to increase in the coming years. This year, flash floods, debris flows, and hill torrents were recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir—regions that have traditionally been less affected. These areas are now increasingly exposed to glacial melt and erratic rainfall, contributing to sudden and destructive flooding.

In response, the prime minister has directed the launch of a Special National Dialogue Process, involving all relevant institutions to formulate comprehensive recommendations.

The aim is to develop a long-term national strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s resilience against climate change and mitigate future losses.

Chairman Malik said damage assessment is ongoing and updates are being published regularly on the NDMA website. The losses so far include human casualties, livestock deaths, and widespread infrastructure damage. Detailed reports from Punjab are still pending, and once available, a full picture of the combined losses in Sindh and Punjab will be shared.

He added that the prime minister has also ordered a thorough evaluation of agricultural losses. Key crops such as rice, cotton, and sugarcane have been severely affected, and authorities are working to calculate the full economic impact.

He said the United States military provided assistance last weekend through a delegation that delivered five to six flights of flood relief supplies.

Chairman Malik expressed gratitude to NGOs and civil society partners for their role in initial rescue and relief operations, particularly in collaboration with the Punjab government. These organizations continue to support displaced communities as recovery efforts progress.

Authorities estimate that an additional two to three weeks may be required to complete the relief phase in Punjab. All district commissioners and provincial departments are working closely with Federal ministries to ensure the delivery of essential services and the restoration of communication infrastructure.

He said Pakistan must accelerate recovery efforts ahead of the 2026 monsoon season, expected around June. He emphasized the need to restore flood-affected regions and build resilience in vulnerable areas to prevent future climate-related disasters.

He described climate change as a global security threat, noting that over 130 countries have recently faced recurring events such as flooding, landslides, and glacial collapse. One of the largest glaciers, over 40 years old, has already broken apart, and more extreme weather waves are expected in the coming months.

Chairman Malik stressed the urgency of a comprehensive national plan involving all ministries, NDMA, Pakistan’s armed forces, and humanitarian institutions to safeguard the country against escalating climate risks.