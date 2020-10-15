Three confirmed cases of dengue reported in Pb

As many as three confirmed, while 646 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as three confirmed, while 646 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday,two were reported from Lahore and one from Sheikhupura.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.So far, 106 cases of dengue were confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 99 cases were discharged after recovery and currently seven patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No life claimed this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 8,428 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.