Tunisia Offers 2nd COVID-19 Booster Shot For 65-year-olds Plus

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 03:45 PM

Tunisia has begun offering the second COVID-19 booster shot for people over the age of 65, Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet announced Wednesday on state television Wataniya1

"We are reassured that our country has been able to overcome the latest health crisis thanks to the efforts of the competent authorities but above all to public awareness," Mrabet said.

"A total of 6,353,688 Tunisians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 1.18 million have received their third dose," the minister added.

Tunisian Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 1,038,668. En

