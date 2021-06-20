'100 Coders' initiative to announce new features tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) Sharjah Police has revealed that it will open the nominations for employees of the Sharjah Police Headquarter to join the "100 Coders" initiative, which will witness new features that will be announced tomorrow during the graduation ceremony of 25 coders of Sharjah Police.

This will open doors of cooperation with various parties to achieve integration and partnership between the Sharjah Police and all other parties.

In an interview with Emirates news Agency (WAM), Captain Humaid Khalfan AlKindi, Head of the Institutional Excellence Section at the Strategy and Performance Development Department and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Youth Council, said that the initiative is one of many launched by the Sharjah Police Youth Council, which is based on the needs of the youth and was transformed (formulated) in a set of programmes, initiatives and activities.

He added that the Sharjah Police will celebrate tomorrow the graduation of 25 coders from the Sharjah Police - as part of the 100 coders initiative - in cooperation with the Higher College of Technology in Sharjah. The initiative was launched last year in line with the "One Million Arab Coders" programme launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Kindi pointed out that the vision of the 100 coders initiative is for Sharjah Police to be the leading security authority in the smart technologies and services fields, and its mission is to work on qualifying human cadres in the field of modern technologies following international best practices in cooperation with security authorities.

He added that one of the most important objectives of the initiative is to enhance technical capabilities through the rehabilitation of human resources to achieve self-sufficiency, the development of crime detection methods according to a developed technical system, and raising the level of smart services for customers to achieve the well-being and quality of life of the community.

Al Kindi explained that the initiative was approved in 2019 and was officially launched in 2020 in cooperation with the Higher College of Technology in Sharjah. It will continue for 4 years, at a rate of 25 programmers annually, during which many educational materials and courses that have been developed by both sides are studied.

He stated that the study during the pandemic period was carried out remotely to preserve the safety of everyone.